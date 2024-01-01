Western Anxiety About Chinese EVs Could Prove Self-Defeating

The rules for getting a tax credit on EV purchases in the U.S. changed recently. One difference will help stimulate sales: The credit, worth up to $7,500, is now available at the point of sale rather than at the end of the tax year, meaning it can be used as part of a down payment. Other changes will have the opposite effect. Among new sourcing requirements designed to foster a North American supply chain, battery components manufactured in China, the world’s largest supplier, now make models ineligible.

