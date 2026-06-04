What are global standards for ethanol blending as India mulls policy to support affordable adoption of E85 fuel?

The central government is exploring measures to encourage the rapid and cost-effective adoption of E85 fuel, which contains 85% ethanol blended with petrol, according to Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
Speaking at an event hosted by Hero MotoCorp, Puri described the launch of India’s first flex-fuel motorcycles, capable of operating on ethanol-petrol blends ranging from E20 to E85, as a significant milestone in the country’s energy transition. He noted that these vehicles represent an important step toward reducing dependence on conventional fossil fuels and promoting cleaner energy alternatives, according to PTI.
The minister also emphasised that E85 fuel is expected to be considerably more affordable than conventional petrol, making it an attractive option for consumers while supporting India’s broader sustainability and energy security goals.
"We are actively examining a supportive policy for accelerated affordable adoption of E85 fuel," Puri mentioned.
India is the world's leading manufacturer of two-wheelers. The minister noted that even a small-scale adoption of E85 fuel could significantly boost ethanol consumption, estimating that if E85 accounts for just 1% of fuel usage in the 2026–27 supply year, it would generate an additional demand of around 4 crore litres of ethanol.
He stated that approximately 5,200 ethanol dispensing stations are being introduced in strategic locations such as Delhi-NCR, Pune, Mumbai and Nagpur to strengthen the ecosystem for flex-fuel vehicles.
"We are starting with about 5200 dispensing stations in the Delhi-NCR region, Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, etc. This 5200 will hopefully go up to 500 towards the end of 2026, and if this goes as anticipated, then we will go up to 5000 by the end of December 2027. If out of the new vehicles, if 50% are flex-fuel compliant, you'll have another 400 crore litres, or a little less than that, of ethanol that can be utilised…" ANI quoted Puri as saying.
Many countries have adopted ethanol-blended fuels either as a mandatory requirement or as an optional fuel choice to reduce emissions and dependence on fossil fuels. In South America, Argentina mandates E12 gasoline, while Brazil requires blends ranging from E18 to E27.5. Paraguay also has mandatory ethanol blends between E18 and E24, Colombia mandates E10, Peru requires E8, and Uruguay uses mandatory blends ranging from E8.5 to E10. Costa Rica has implemented a mandatory E7 blend, and Jamaica mandates E10. Malawi and Zimbabwe require E10 and E20 blends respectively.
In North America, Mexico mandates E6 gasoline in most regions, while Canada requires a minimum E5 blend. In the United States, ethanol blending policies vary by state. States such as Minnesota, Missouri, Iowa, Montana, Kansas, Oregon, Louisiana, Washington, and California mandate the use of E10 gasoline.
Across Europe, ethanol-blended fuels are widely available. Austria permits optional use of E10, while Denmark offers E5 voluntarily. Finland mandates both E5 and E10 fuels. France provides E5 and E10 as optional choices, and Germany allows optional use of E5 and E10 blends. Ireland mandates E4 gasoline, while the Netherlands offers E5, E10, and higher-ethanol E15 fuels on an optional basis. Romania requires E4, and Sweden mandates both E5 and E10 blends.
In the Asia-Pacific region, Australia and New Zealand offer E10 as an optional fuel. Pakistan also allows optional use of E10. China has introduced E10 fuel in nine provinces, while the Philippines mandates E10 nationwide. Thailand requires the use of E10 and E20 blends, Vietnam mandates E5 and E10 fuels, and India has implemented a nationwide E20 blending mandate.
Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.