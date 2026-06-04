What are global standards for ethanol blending as India mulls policy to support affordable adoption of E85 fuel?

The central government is exploring measures to encourage the rapid and cost-effective adoption of E85 fuel, which contains 85% ethanol blended with petrol, according to Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Speaking at an event hosted by Hero MotoCorp, Puri described the launch of India’s first flex-fuel motorcycles, capable of operating on ethanol-petrol blends ranging from E20 to E85, as a significant milestone in the country’s energy transition. He noted that these vehicles represent an important step toward reducing dependence on conventional fossil fuels and promoting cleaner energy alternatives, according to PTI.

The minister also emphasised that E85 fuel is expected to be considerably more affordable than conventional petrol, making it an attractive option for consumers while supporting India’s broader sustainability and energy security goals.

"We are actively examining a supportive policy for accelerated affordable adoption of E85 fuel," Puri mentioned.

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India is the world's leading manufacturer of two-wheelers. The minister noted that even a small-scale adoption of E85 fuel could significantly boost ethanol consumption, estimating that if E85 accounts for just 1% of fuel usage in the 2026–27 supply year, it would generate an additional demand of around 4 crore litres of ethanol.

He stated that approximately 5,200 ethanol dispensing stations are being introduced in strategic locations such as Delhi-NCR, Pune, Mumbai and Nagpur to strengthen the ecosystem for flex-fuel vehicles.

"We are starting with about 5200 dispensing stations in the Delhi-NCR region, Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, etc. This 5200 will hopefully go up to 500 towards the end of 2026, and if this goes as anticipated, then we will go up to 5000 by the end of December 2027. If out of the new vehicles, if 50% are flex-fuel compliant, you'll have another 400 crore litres, or a little less than that, of ethanol that can be utilised…" ANI quoted Puri as saying.

Global standards for ethanol blending Many countries have adopted ethanol-blended fuels either as a mandatory requirement or as an optional fuel choice to reduce emissions and dependence on fossil fuels. In South America, Argentina mandates E12 gasoline, while Brazil requires blends ranging from E18 to E27.5. Paraguay also has mandatory ethanol blends between E18 and E24, Colombia mandates E10, Peru requires E8, and Uruguay uses mandatory blends ranging from E8.5 to E10. Costa Rica has implemented a mandatory E7 blend, and Jamaica mandates E10. Malawi and Zimbabwe require E10 and E20 blends respectively.

In North America, Mexico mandates E6 gasoline in most regions, while Canada requires a minimum E5 blend. In the United States, ethanol blending policies vary by state. States such as Minnesota, Missouri, Iowa, Montana, Kansas, Oregon, Louisiana, Washington, and California mandate the use of E10 gasoline.

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Across Europe, ethanol-blended fuels are widely available. Austria permits optional use of E10, while Denmark offers E5 voluntarily. Finland mandates both E5 and E10 fuels. France provides E5 and E10 as optional choices, and Germany allows optional use of E5 and E10 blends. Ireland mandates E4 gasoline, while the Netherlands offers E5, E10, and higher-ethanol E15 fuels on an optional basis. Romania requires E4, and Sweden mandates both E5 and E10 blends.