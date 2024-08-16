What good are whizzy new drugs if the world can’t afford them?
Summary
- Bringing gene therapies and obesity drugs to the masses will require financial innovation too, says Steven Pearson
In recent years biotechnology and pharmaceutical science have produced quantum leaps that both offer great opportunity and pose great risk. Gene therapies for rare conditions and obesity drugs for larger segments of society could transform health for the better. But for that to happen, policymakers and the companies behind these new treatments need to adapt quickly to the daunting cost challenges associated with them.