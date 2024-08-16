What good are whizzy new drugs if the world can’t afford them?

Manufacturers are pricing these treatments at $3m-4m or more per patient in America, and €1m-2m ($1.1m-2.2m) in Europe. In some instances, even prices this high represent a likely cost saving compared with the cost of many years of standard treatments that would otherwise be needed. But some insurance systems may be too small to handle such a “lightning strike" of upfront costs, and even larger insurers, including those at the national level in Europe, are shuddering at the thought of the growing cumulative costs as these treatments spread, often without the prospect of competition that would help constrain pricing.