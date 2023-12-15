What Google’s antitrust defeat means for the app economy
Summary
- Tech giants will try to defend their profit pools in the face of courts and regulators
It took less than four hours for nine jurors to reach a verdict. On December 11th in a San Francisco courthouse they unanimously agreed that Google’s app store was a monopoly and that the company had engaged in anticompetitive behaviour. The decision strikes a blow against the search giant, which is concurrently embroiled in other legal battles. It may also redefine the app-store economy.