What Social Responsibilities Should Companies Have? A New Approach

Having obligations to all stakeholders makes no sense. Neither does having no obligations. Here’s how to figure out where the balance is.

“There is one and only one social responsibility of business—to use its resources and engage in activities designed to increase its profits, so long as it stays within the rules of the game." So wrote Milton Friedman in 1970—and sparked a controversy that endures 53 years later. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

His critics, and there are many, call his argument economically and morally wrong, insisting that companies have obligations beyond profits. They instead champion corporate social responsibility and its related guises such as “stakeholder capitalism," “purposeful business" and “ESG." Their thesis was perhaps best summed up in 2019, when the Business Roundtable declared that corporations exist “for the benefit of all stakeholders—customers, employees, suppliers, communities and shareholders."

Both ideas—that companies have a duty to all stakeholders, or they have a duty only to increase profits—are seductive due to their simplicity. But they’re also both deeply flawed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Friedman’s argument is that there is perfect overlap between what’s good for profits and what’s good for society, and so just by focusing on profits, you’ll automatically have positive social impact. And that is true—up to a point. A company will earn profits if it creates products that transform customers’ lives for the better, provides its employees with a healthy and enriching workplace, and invests in the communities where it operates. Even if a car company doesn’t care about climate change, it will still develop electric vehicles because they are more profitable than conventional cars. No social responsibility is needed to spark such innovation.

But it’s simplistic to assume that the overlap is perfect. Selling cigarettes is good for profits but harmful to society. The same is true for dumping waste in the river rather than more responsible, but costlier, methods of disposal. These are externalities—impacts on society that don’t affect a company’s profits, even in the long term.

On the other hand, the idea that companies have a responsibility to all stakeholders is both excessive and unworkable. It’s excessive because a business’s actions have consequences that are clearly beyond their remit. Is Apple culpable if its excellence hastens the decline of BlackBerry? If a company increases its hiring standards, is it responsible for those who can’t get jobs because they don’t cross the new bar? It’s unworkable because there are trade-offs between different stakeholders, so you can’t please them all. Closing a coal-fired power station helps the environment, but hurts workers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Four conditions

So if companies don’t have zero responsibilities, or every single responsibility, how are they to think about their social obligations? I suggest a framework that answers that question by highlighting four conditions needed for a company to have wider obligations beyond profit.

The first is for those externalities to exist, such as addiction and pollution in the earlierexamples. But there are many more, such as biodiversity loss, resource usage and worker mistreatment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The mere existence of externalities, however, doesn’t mean that it’s the company’s responsibility to step in and solve them. That’s the prerogative of governments, because they’re democratically elected to represent a society and thus best placed to navigate trade-offs between different stakeholders, such as whether to close the power station. If we leave these decisions to executives, they may overweight the positive effect on the environment and underweight the negative effect on jobs, because the latter is less important to the elites than to the average voter.

The second necessary condition is therefore that governments fail to solve the externality created by companies—even if voters, in aggregate, would like it to do so. They might be influenced by lobbying, focus on short-term re-election over long-term problems, or be slow to act.

But even if governments do fail to deal with the externality, this doesn’t mean that companies should jump right in either, because charities are often more effective at solving social problems. That’s their mission; since they are nonprofits, they are best placed to address externalities that don’t affect the bottom line. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indeed, that is another reason why Friedman argued that companies should maximize profits—doing so increases shareholders’ ability to support their preferred causes. Anne might donate her dividends to the American Cancer Society, Bill to Greenpeace, and Cesare to no charity at all but instead pay his mortgage. If a company deviated from profits and instead contributed to the American Cancer Society, Anne would be no better off and Bill and Cesare would be worse off. It isn’t a company’s prerogative to give away its shareholders’ money.

Comparative advantage

But Friedman incorrectly assumed that charitable donations are the only way a company can address externalities. Donating is zero sum—giving $1 to charity costs the company $1—so a company is no more effective at donating than shareholders. But in many other actions, companies have a comparative advantage, where the benefit to society far exceeds the cost to the company. Investing $1 in reducing emissions might create $2 of social value, so it’s better for a company to spend this $1 than pay it as a dividend for Bill to donate to Greenpeace and lobby for an emissions tax. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This idea extends to positive externalities, which companies can create at little cost if they use their existing capabilities. Coca-Cola has developed logistics expertise to distribute its drinks throughout a country, including the onerous last mile to a rural village. Through Project Last Mile, it leverages this ability to deliver medicines. The same is true for the “pandemic pivots" such as alcohol companies making hand sanitizer, clothing companiesmanufacturing masks, and tech firms developing contact-tracing systems.

This third condition of comparative advantage highlights how a company doesn’t have a responsibility to solve all the world’s problems, achieve all 17 sustainable development goals, or respond to every issue that is in the media. Instead, it is to focus on those challenges that they are best equipped to address.

Investor support {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Even if investing $1 creates $2 of value for society, it’s still costing your shareholders $1. If this means that Cesare loses his house, it is of little consolation that it was for a good cause—particularly if it’s one that he doesn’t care about. So the final condition is that companies have shareholder support to address that externality.

Shareholders might indeed be willing to sacrifice profits for societal progress. Pension-funds beneficiaries care about not only their income in retirement, but also about the state of the planet and the cohesion of communities. Indeed, many investors are forcing companies to go further and faster on externalities than they would do otherwise. Investors representing over $6 trillion in assets have called for a global carbon price even though this will erode shareholder returns. But shareholders may not support a company forgoing profits to make political and ideological statements, as some have been doing.

This doesn’t mean investors need to vote on every single issue, which would be unwieldy and impractical. Instead, most companies meet with their large investors regularly and know what their social preferences are. Even without meeting them, many institutional investors are public about their goals—including if their only objective is profits. If companies wish to canvass all investors, they can do so with an annual vote rather than a vote on each decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

So Friedman was both right and wrong. Companies do have duties beyond profits, but these duties have limits. The social responsibility of business is to increase its long-term profits, as well as to address externalities—but only where the government has failed, that it has a comparative advantage in solving, and that its shareholders are willing to sacrifice returns for.

Alex Edmans is a professor of finance at London Business School and author of “Grow the Pie: How Great Companies Deliver Both Purpose and Profit." He can be reached at reports@wsj.com.

What Social Responsibilities Should Companies Have? A New Approach

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!