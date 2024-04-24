What the FTC’s ban on noncompete clauses means for you
Lauren Weber , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 24 Apr 2024, 09:57 PM IST
SummaryThe FTC has issued a plan to ban noncompete clauses. Here’s what you need to know about them—and what to keep in mind before signing an agreement.
The Federal Trade Commission on April 23 banned employers from using noncompete clauses, which the agency said suppress wages, stall new business formation and stifle companies from hiring the workers they need to grow.
