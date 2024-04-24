What the FTC’s ban on noncompete clauses means for you

What are the consequences if you break a noncompete clause?

Companies don’t always enforce their own noncompete clauses. But if they choose to, they can seek an injunction forcing you to honor the noncompete. They can also sue former employees to force them to turn down job offers, quit new jobs, or close a new business they have opened. In some cases, employers are awarded monetary damages if they can prove they have been hurt by an employee’s decision to join a new firm or start their own business.