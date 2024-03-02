What the journey of a pair of shoes reveals about capitalism
The Economist 10 min read 02 Mar 2024, 05:01 PM IST
Summary
- And how Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim country, is changing
In a remote village in Borneo, Fatimah wonders what shoes to wear to her cousin’s wedding. For as long as she can remember, buying footwear meant an hour-long, wooden boat ride to a market. That changed a few years ago, when mobile phones arrived. Now, almost every day, she scrolls through Shopee, a shopping app. It connects her—and the 130m Indonesians who use it every month—with merchants thousands of kilometres away, and causes packages to appear, as if by magic, at her door.
