What the Next Generation Wants to See in Fashion4 min read 13 Sep 2023, 11:12 PM IST
Young designers talk about incorporating eco-consciousness, Afrofuturism and cultural heritage into their designs
In a world of fast-fashion, the next generation of designers wants to slow down. Fresh out of the world’s top design schools, they’re employing time-intensive techniques that reflect the value of natural resources and honor their cultural traditions. Some of their methods are high-tech; others hark back to ancestral handicraft.