What the Next Generation Wants to See in Fashion

In a world of fast-fashion, the next generation of designers wants to slow down. Fresh out of the world’s top design schools, they’re employing time-intensive techniques that reflect the value of natural resources and honor their cultural traditions. Some of their methods are high-tech; others hark back to ancestral handicraft. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here, four recent graduates share their innovative processes and their dreams for the future of the industry.

The Future Is Biodegradable {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Silvia Acién, 23, was raised on a farm in El Ejido, in Spain’s Almería province. Her parents grow tomatoes for a living and avoid using chemicals in the process. “They were really thinking, ‘What you eat is what you are,’" she said. “I was like, OK, then what you wear is what you are, right?"

A recent graduate of Central Saint Martins in London, Acién focused her thesis collection on traditional techniques taught by her family members, like the weaving method her grandmother used to create baskets for eggs and vegetables on the farm.

“I want my message to be timeless," Acién said, “but not my clothes." All of her garments are biodegradable. She uses certified organic yarns, including some made from pineapple leaves, and gives them their hues with bacteria that are cultivated on a textile and color it as they grow. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“[Bacterial-dyed fabrics] evolve and change color like humans do," Acién said. “What is ethereal, like beauty, has the power it has because it doesn’t last forever." The dyes yield muted pinks and soft purple shades that fade with light and time.

She also collaborated with Xue Chen, a master’s student in biodesign, to create natural dyes from invasive plants, such as nettles collected in London. Removing those plants can help protect native biodiversity.

The Future Is Precision {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Every piece Munira Khanam creates comes from leftover fabric known as deadstock. “We have three generations’ worth of waste clothing in the landfills, which is really bad for the planet," the 25-year-old designer said. The silhouettes and shapes that inspired her Fashion Institute of Technology thesis were influenced by the dramatic curves and angular planes of Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid’s buildings.

Born in Sylhet, Bangladesh, Khanam says young designers can incorporate eco-friendly processes in their work through artificial intelligence. To help her visualize her thesis collection, Khanam used CLO, a software designers can use to create patterns that are converted into a 3-D simulation of the piece. She didn’t start cutting materials until she was satisfied with the digital version of her creation.

“If [a design] doesn’t turn out the way you want, that’s a waste of fabric," she said. “Designers start over with a lot of things, and if we use CLO 3-D or any artificial intelligence, I think it would help us." When she starts her own brand, Khanam says she will ensure every piece is “made to order" to reduce unnecessary production waste. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Future Is Handcrafted

Rachel Lee’s graduate collection at Parsons School of Design drew from her experiences with jesa, a traditional ceremony in Korea and China that honors one’s ancestors. “I thought of how I can act as a weaver by incorporating different stories, rituals, textiles [and] movements into the essence of the collection," the 23-year-old Korean American designer said.

She used organic materials typically used in the ceremony, such as raffia and wood, and experimented with other objects, like crystals (which she received from a Swarovski sponsorship) that hang from the garments like wind chimes. “Crystals and bells [were] beaded on to create sound to reflect the Korean shamanic rattle," she said, which is used to connect to gods and spirits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Inspired by the offerings placed in brass bowls during jesa, Lee handcrafted a brass headpiece, necklace and matching rings, sawing, hammering and soldering each brass flower herself. For a draped skirt, Lee incorporated individually handsewn raffia strands into the base of the piece to give it dimension.

She says she hopes to see more emerging designers who focus on one-of-a-kind handmade garments. “The future of fashion is craft in itself," Lee said.

The Future is Limitless {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When Yaku Stapleton, 25, began his career in fashion design, he had no spare money to experiment with textiles. So he rummaged through studio bins. “Anything in the bin that’s not wet I’ll take," he said. Incorporating castoffs like nylon cutoffs and scrap foam is still part of his creative process.

A recent master’s graduate from Central Saint Martins, he draws inspiration from Afrofuturism—a cultural movement that uses fantasy and science fiction to explore Black history. “You can be in places that we might not necessarily feel that we’re allowed to be," he said. “You can be there and [be] Black. Why not strive for that?" Working with reused items, Stapleton’s thesis collection reimagined his family members’ personalities as characters from videogames like RuneScape. “I wanted to place them in a limitless world," he said.

Stapleton usually scouts clothing stores around London and asks owners to save any leftover fabrics they think he may find interesting. He likes to use discarded bedding to fill his large sculptural pieces. “My mom posts online asking for donations of duvets that would otherwise be thrown away," he said. She drives house to house to collect the discarded quilts herself. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I’ll happily experiment with anything as long as I can get it clean," Stapleton said.