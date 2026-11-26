The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the strict implementation of food label warnings in India. A division bench has asked the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to strictly adhere to its proposed four-month timeline for notifying draft regulations, conducting 60-day public consultations, reviewing comments, obtaining authority approvals, and publishing the final gazette notification. What makes food warning labels important for India? Mint explains

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Why does India need a food warning label? The World Health Organization (WHO) identified four major behavioural risk factors – tobacco use; unhealthy diets high in saturated fat, sugar, and salt; alcohol abuse; insufficient physical activity – as the reason for non-communicable diseases.

The apex court noted that non-communicable diseases claim approximately 6 million lives annually in India, accounting for roughly 63% of all annual deaths, and are projected to reach 75% of total mortality by 2030.

The retail sales value of ultra-processed food (UPF) sector in India grew by 13.37% between 2011 and 2021, the court noted.

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What were FSSAI's initial proposals and why was it abandoned? FSSAI initially proposed the Indian Nutrition Rating, a star-rating system that would assign packaged foods 0.5 to 5 stars. However, over 14,000 public comments revealed little consensus, with public health and consumer groups favouring warning labels over star ratings.

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Its 2025 draft proposed highlighting per-serve recommended dietary allowance (RDA) percentages on the back of packs. The court said this was not front-of-pack labelling and offered no quick way to understand health risks.

FSSAI later proposed a front-of-pack table showing daily nutrient limits under the 2024 Dietary Guidelines for Indians. The Court rejected this too, saying generic limits do not indicate a product's healthiness and force consumers to calculate nutrient intake themselves.

How will standardized pictograms work on warning labels? Front-of-pack warnings should combine text with simple pictograms, such as a salt shaker, sugar spoon or oil drop, to make them accessible across age groups, literacy levels and languages, the court said.

Each nutrient should have a separate warning hexagon rather than combining them into one, allowing consumers to identify excess nutrients at a glance. Following global examples such as Chile and Mexico, each hexagon should occupy at least 4-5% of the front display panel. FSSAI should also prescribe minimum font sizes to ensure warnings remain prominent and legible.

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What is the duration of the transition period granted to food business operators? Companies have been granted a 365-day transition period from the notification date to prevent commercial trade hardship. However, FSSAI must enforce strict sub-deadlines, prevent market stockpiling of unlabelled packaging, and grant no general extensions.

FSSAI must actively monitor post-implementation reformulations to prevent companies from replacing fats or sugars with harmful artificial preservatives, emulsifiers, or additives that pose equal health risks, and revise regulations as necessary.

Exemptions cover single-ingredient foods and foods inherently rich in fat, sugar, or salt (such as ghee, edible oil, salt, sugar, jaggery, honey). The court mandated an exhaustive, scientifically justified list to prevent ineligible products from evading labels.

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Why did the court call out corporate double standards? The court rebuked multinational food corporations operating in India, observing that many brands willingly comply with mandatory warning labels and stricter product reformulations in countries like Chile, Mexico, or European nations, yet fiercely fight similar health warnings here. The bench said “an Indian consumer is entitled to no less protection and no less respect for their health than a consumer in the United States or the United Kingdom.”

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About the Author Neethi Lisa Rojan Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector working from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a j...Read More ✕ Neethi Lisa Rojan Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector working from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.



With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.