What's driving up housing prices in India?
Summary
- Robust demand, high construction costs and lower fresh supply have driven the price of residential real estate. It has impacted affordable housing.
As the day of the Union Budget nears, there is a growing expectation in the real estate sector that the government will push affordable housing with tax breaks and other policy measures measures, especially in the context of rising house prices. The Knight Frank Global House Price Index for the third quarter of 2023 ranked India 14th globally, up 18 positions from the previous year, with an average 5.9% increase in house prices over 12 months.