What's driving up housing prices in India?

According to Anarock, rentals in India's top cities went up by over 30% in the first nine months of 2023. This partly increased the demand for house ownership, from those who wanted to escape the huge jumps in rentals. This, in turn, pushed house prices up. Housing prices in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) increased only by 1%, in part because its average base price per square foot of ₹19,585 is the highest among Indian cities. Within MMR, Navi Mumbai saw a year-on-year increase of 11%.