When is the right time to call it quits? Ask these stars and CEOs

It’s one of the toughest moments in any career: deciding when, and how, to leave a job.
Plenty of people want to step down at the top of their professional game, yet struggle in making a well-timed exit. Saying goodbye too soon risks missing additional accomplishments during a period of career momentum. Some executives hold on for decades, well into their 80s and 90s.
The daily, intensifying debate over President Biden’s political future has pushed the topic of quitting into the center of the national dialogue. The debate, though, isn’t a new one. In business, government, entertainment and more, many have wrestled with how to step aside, a career decision that is often agonizing.
Some, such as the comedian Jerry Seinfeld and the billionaire Jeff Bezos, left high-profile jobs or projects long before some thought necessary. A look at why they did so, and how others articulated decisions to enter a new phase of their careers, can offer insights for anyone approaching a difficult career juncture.
Jerry Seinfeld
When the comedian in 1997 decided to end his top-rated NBC sitcom after nine seasons, despite lucrative offers from the network to renew the popular show famously about nothing, he did so because he wanted to go out on a high note.
“I didn’t want to be on a boat that was starting to struggle," Seinfeld told the author Tim Ferriss on a podcast in 2020. “I didn’t want to have that experience. Even more than that, I didn’t want the audience to have that experience. I wanted to complete this gift to them in a way that they would always go, ‘Oh, I was given a lovely thing one time in the ’90s, and it was just lovely.’"
Seinfeld added: “I could also describe the TV series to you as a weather event that has an energy that gathers and becomes cyclonic. But every storm blows itself out, and that storm was about to run out of energy. So was I."
Jeff Bezos
The Amazon.com founder started the company in a Washington state garage 30 years ago, and he stepped down as CEO in 2021, handing the reins to his closest lieutenant, Andy Jassy. Bezos became Amazon’s executive chair. His reasoning in giving up the CEO role? Time. Bezos wanted to be able to devote energy to his other projects and investments, including the space company Blue Origin and the Washington Post.
“Being the CEO of Amazon is a deep responsibility, and it’s consuming," Bezos wrote to employees in an email in 2021. “When you have a responsibility like that, it’s hard to put attention on anything else."
In an interview last year on the “Lex Fridman Podcast," Bezos added that he wanted Blue Origin to move faster, something he couldn’t fully focus on while running Amazon.
“If I’m a CEO of a publicly traded company, it’s going to get my full attention," Bezos told Fridman.
Wayne Gretzky
The hockey legend Wayne Gretzky told the comedian Conan O’Brien that he felt it necessary to step off the ice when he realized his opponents started taking it easy on him.
“I knew it was time to retire when I was playing my last year and people I was playing against, before they would hit me, they would scream my name and say, ‘Hey, heads up,’ or, ‘Wayne, get out of the way,’" Gretzky said. “I remember thinking, ‘Wow, something’s not right about this.’"
Gretzky called stepping down a gut decision, and a difficult one.
“I wish I could play a lot longer. I wish it’d keep going. The reality is, I’m probably smarter than I was 20 years ago, but I know I’m not as good as I was 20 years ago, or even 10 years ago," he said in a broadcast interview following his final game in 1999. “It’s just time.… Physically, and mentally, I could feel in my heart it was getting to the point where I needed to make a change."
Indra Nooyi
Indra Nooyi spent 24 years at PepsiCo, including a dozen as CEO, until she stepped down in 2018.
During her tenure, she survived challenges from activist investors, and could have conceivably remained in the role for years to come.
Instead, she told The Wall Street Journal in 2018, she picked a different path. She had already long surpassed the average tenure of a big-company CEO, and started a discussion with PepsiCo’s board about transitioning out of the top spot.
“You know what? It’s time to make the change. Twelve years is a long time, and I’d like to do something different with my life, and let’s talk about how to effect an orderly transition," she said.
In her memoir, published in 2021, Nooyi added: “I think CEOs usually leave because they are tired, they want to do something else, or the board wants them out. I was starting to feel that exhaustion and was thinking about my future, but I also felt good about how the company was doing."
David Novak
For about 17 years, David Novak led Yum Brands, owner of the fast-food giants Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and KFC. In 2014, he announced that he would step aside as CEO, becoming executive chairman. He retired from that role about two years later.
During that period, Novak’s late wife was dealing with health complications related to diabetes, and he wanted to care for her at home, he said in an interview. Novak often spent 80% of each year on the road, flying to restaurants in Thailand, Australia, China and Europe.
“I made the decision to step down because I basically told everybody that I couldn’t put the uniform on like I used to," he said.
Some board members suggested that he remain as CEO and deputize a strong No. 2 to do the traveling on his behalf. That didn’t appeal to him, either.
“The job of a CEO means being out there. It means being visible. It means pressing the flesh," he said. “I didn’t feel like I could do the job as I had been doing the job."
Novak felt he had developed a stable of other executives who could take on the top role, making the decision easier. Since retiring from Yum, he has focused his attention on helping others understand leadership through books such as “How Leaders Learn" and a podcast.
Barry Sanders
Barry Sanders, a Heisman Trophy winner, played for the Detroit Lions as a running back for 10 seasons. When he decided to retire in 1999 at age 31, his exit took many by surprise. He had four years left on his contract, and many still considered him in the prime of his career.
In a statement at the time, he articulated his thinking. “The reason I am retiring is simple: My desire to exit the game is greater than my desire to remain in it," Sanders said. “I have searched my heart through and through and feel comfortable with this decision."
Speaking to the Journal in 2023, Sanders added that he faxed in his resignation letter and left for London, not wanting to be around people second-guessing his decision.
Serena Williams
The tennis superstar Serena Williams announced her departure from the sport in a first-person essay in Vogue in 2022, saying she wanted to focus on her family and other interests, such as building her investment firm.
“I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me," she wrote in Vogue. “A few years ago I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture-capital firm. Soon after that, I started a family. I want to grow that family."
She had been reluctant to admit that she needed to move on from tennis, calling it a “taboo topic" that triggered a lump in her throat.
“Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family," Williams wrote. “But I’m turning 41 this month, and something’s got to give."
Warren Buffett
One notable figure has asked others to speak up if they feel his capabilities are declining.
Warren Buffett, the 93-year-old chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway, has remained in his role for decades. The company has outlined its succession plans, with Greg Abel, who runs the company’s noninsurance operations, to follow Buffett as chief executive.
When Buffett and his late business partner, Charlie Munger, were asked in a 2019 Yahoo Finance interview how they would make the choice to step aside if they might not have the mental acuity to make that decision, Munger had a quick answer.
“Well, I think you’ll be surprised at how well both Warren and I are capable of stepping back when we feel that our powers are too far deteriorated," Munger said at the time. “Warren has told people to speak up when the time comes. If we’ve been rational all this way, do you think we’re not going to try and be rational right to the bitter end?"
Write to Chip Cutter at chip.cutter@wsj.com