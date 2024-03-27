Industry
When shareholder voting is on, many directors pull their candidature
Varun Sood 4 min read 27 Mar 2024, 10:03 PM IST
Summary
- Most of these opt-outs have happened at firms plagued with governance issues
Asian Paints Ltd's independent director Pallavi Shroff withdrew her candidature for a second term on the board while shareholders voted on the proposal, joining a long queue of individuals who agreed to join a company board, only to pull back at a late stage.
