Where will be the next electric-vehicle superpower?
Summary
- Three Asian countries make their pitch
In a scrappy office that is more startup than ivory tower, Yossapong Laoonual, honorary chairman of the Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand, strikes a bullish tone. Clinging to the internal-combustion engine is “like doubling down on horse-drawn carriages long after motorised vehicles became the standard", he says. A stroll around Mr Yossapong’s campus at King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi in Bangkok makes such optimism seem entirely natural. Three electric buses sit beside a charging point. Signs outline the engineering college’s carbon-neutrality plan.