Where will be the next electric-vehicle superpower?

And VinFast is struggling mightily. Despite rising deliveries and revenue, it has never turned a profit. The firm sells cars at a steep loss; its gross margin is -45% and prices are falling, with the latest reductions announced on March 2nd. VinFast has survived only thanks to the munificence of its owner. Pham Nhat Vuong, a billionaire who also runs the wider conglomerate, has pledged $2bn of his personal wealth to the firm. He has also used the conglomerate’s resources to prop up its subsidiary. In 2023 some 90% of VinFast’s revenue came from sales to other businesses controlled by Mr Vuong, according to Hunterbrook, a hedge fund-cum-media outlet.