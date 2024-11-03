‘Whiskey fungus’ is dividing a Maine resort town—and rankling alcohol giants
Saabira Chaudhuri , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 03 Nov 2024, 07:11 PM IST
SummaryThe black mold, an offshoot of the aging process, is causing headaches for local distilleries and the makers of Jack Daniel’s and Johnnie Walker.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
As whiskey ages, a small amount evaporates, a loss that has long been poetically called the “angels’ share." But in the resort town of York, Maine, residents see the vapor as far from romantic.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less