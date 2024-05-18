Why are Chinese nationalists turning on Chinese brands?
Summary
- Even Huawei isn’t patriotic enough, apparently
Excitable Chinese netizens have long inveighed against foreign brands’ perceived insults of Chinese culture. Nike, an American shoemaker, was once attacked for depicting a man beating a dragon in a game of basketball. Marriott, an American hotel chain, was hit with an online campaign after it listed Taiwan and Tibet as countries. Dolce & Gabbana, an Italian fashion label, got an earful in 2018 over an ad that showed a Chinese model clumsily eating Italian food with chopsticks.