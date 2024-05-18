Why are Chinese nationalists turning on Chinese brands?

And Nongfu is not the only firm in the nationalists’ sights. Li-Ning, a Nike rival known for tracksuits with “China" emblazoned in Chinese characters on the back, has drawn criticism over the supposed likeness between a new line of jackets and Japanese military uniforms from the second world war. One netizen wrote on Chinese social media that if he were caught wearing one, his grandfather would shoot him dead. Even Huawei, a technology giant that in the West is synonymous with Chinese patriotism and pride, has come under fire. Its transgression was to call its new homegrown semiconductors Kirin in English. The word is a Japanification of Qilin, the chips’ Chinese name, which refers to a mythical beast.