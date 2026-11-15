Why are flight tickets expensive? High airfares may become new normal, Asia Pacific airline body chief explains

High airfares could become a long-term feature of air travel as airlines grapple with soaring jet fuel prices and rising operating costs, the head of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) has warned, according to an Associated Press report.
Wong Hong, director-general of the AAPA, which represents 18 airlines across the Asia-Pacific region, said carriers were attempting to keep ticket prices under control while safeguarding their finances.
Airlines are also reportedly wary of raising fares too sharply, as higher prices could discourage passengers from travelling.
However, the aviation industry is facing a significantly different cost environment compared with a year ago, Wong said.
Jet fuel prices have climbed from around $80 a barrel a year ago to approximately $180 currently, putting additional pressure on airline finances.
Fuel accounts for roughly one-third of an airline's operating expenses, making fluctuations in jet fuel prices a major factor in determining ticket prices and profitability.
Speaking after an AAPA conference, Wong was asked whether high airfares were likely to become a permanent feature rather than a temporary response to rising costs.
"I believe so," he said, adding that airlines were operating in "completely different market conditions" and a different cost environment.
He said the prevailing conditions suggested that elevated prices could continue, indicating that passengers may have to contend with higher travel costs for an extended period.
Asked whether airlines could introduce another round of fare increases if fuel prices remained elevated, Wong said there was no straightforward answer.
He pointed out that passengers' sensitivity to higher ticket prices varies across markets, making it difficult for airlines to adopt a uniform pricing strategy.
Carriers must therefore balance the need to recover rising fuel and operating expenses against the risk of pricing passengers out of air travel.
Airlines across the Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America have already responded to rising fuel costs since the Iran war began in late February.
Several major carriers have raised base fares, increased fuel surcharges or introduced additional fees to offset the higher cost of operations.
With jet fuel prices remaining elevated, the pressure on airlines to adjust ticket prices is likely to persist.
The developments could make air travel more expensive for passengers, particularly if carriers are unable to absorb further increases in fuel and other operating costs.
With inputs from AP
Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.<br> <br> Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.<br> <br> He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.<br><br> One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.<br> <br> For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.<br> <br>He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.<br><br> Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.<br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.<br> <br>For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.
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