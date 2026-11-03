New Delhi: From Ferrari and Maserati to Ducati, a clutch of European premium automakers with a limited presence in India is stepping up its engagement with the country. They join established names like luxury brands such as Mercedes Benz, BMW and Jaguar Land Rover, which are expanding through new products, dealerships and local assembly. The push comes as India’s premium vehicle market grows and global automakers seek new sources of demand. Mint takes a look at why European brands are increasingly highlighting India in their global plans.
Mint Explainer | Why are premium European automakers betting on India?
SummaryEuropean premium automakers have joined established players such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Jaguar Land Rover to expand in India. Why has India become important to these brands?
New Delhi: From Ferrari and Maserati to Ducati, a clutch of European premium automakers with a limited presence in India is stepping up its engagement with the country. They join established names like luxury brands such as Mercedes Benz, BMW and Jaguar Land Rover, which are expanding through new products, dealerships and local assembly. The push comes as India’s premium vehicle market grows and global automakers seek new sources of demand. Mint takes a look at why European brands are increasingly highlighting India in their global plans.
About the Author
Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.
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