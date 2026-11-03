Mint Explainer | Why are premium European automakers betting on India?

Ayaan Kartik
4 min read3 Nov 2026, 05:06 PM IST
logo
Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric India Launch.
Summary
European premium automakers have joined established players such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Jaguar Land Rover to expand in India. Why has India become important to these brands?

New Delhi: From Ferrari and Maserati to Ducati, a clutch of European premium automakers with a limited presence in India is stepping up its engagement with the country. They join established names like luxury brands such as Mercedes Benz, BMW and Jaguar Land Rover, which are expanding through new products, dealerships and local assembly. The push comes as India’s premium vehicle market grows and global automakers seek new sources of demand. Mint takes a look at why European brands are increasingly highlighting India in their global plans.

What are premium European brands doing in India?

Ferrari brought its Universo Ferrari exhibition to India for the first time, displaying its latest models and upcoming electric vehicle, Luce, in New Delhi. It also highlighted rising demand for its models. Maserati launched its updated Grecale, GranTurismo and GranCabrio range on 30 October, alongside a new dealership partnership with Navnit Group in Mumbai. Ducati has lined up 10 new and updated motorcycle launches for 2026, including the Panigale V4 Lamborghini and Monster V2. Jaguar Land Rover, meanwhile, is localising Defender assembly and preparing four electric vehicle launches over the next year.

Why has India become important to these brands?

India is the world's third-largest car market and largest two-wheeler market, offering European brands access to a large and growing customer base. The premium segment is gaining traction as rising incomes and access to more financing options have pushed buyers to upgrade to more expensive vehicles. The reduction in GST on luxury cars from 48-50% to 40% has also improved affordability, although subsequent price increases have offset some of the benefit. The upcoming India-EU free trade agreement offers another opportunity, potentially allowing European manufacturers to import vehicles at lower duties without immediately investing in local manufacturing.

Also Read | Mercedes, BMW bring global models to India faster as luxury car sales accelerate

Is there a market available for these brands?

India's luxury vehicle market remains relatively small but offers room for expansion. Luxury cars are expected to see a growth of over 10% from the previous year. Cars priced above 50 lakh account for just about 1% of India's total car sales, highlighting the limited penetration of premium vehicles.

Over two-thirds of motorcycles are also in the non-premium category. Demand is slowly expanding beyond traditional buyers in tier 1 cities, with rising interest in luxury SUVs, performance cars and premium motorcycles. Established players are also seeing stronger demand for their higher-end models. This gives smaller European brands an opportunity to build a customer base.

Will the trend accelerate in the coming years?

The trend could gather pace as European manufacturers seek to diversify their markets amid intensifying competition from Chinese automakers. Chinese brands are expanding rapidly across Europe, offering competitively priced electric vehicles, putting pressure on established manufacturers. India offers a protected market for premium European brands, with high import duties and limited Chinese competition in the luxury segment.

Also Read | Automakers seek higher fuel vapour emission limit under BS VII citing E20 petrol

An executive aware of the matter said many European brands are studying opportunities to expand their India presence once the FTA takes effect. The agreement could also make imported vehicles more competitive, allowing brands to test demand before committing to expensive manufacturing investments.

How can India's auto manufacturing ecosystem benefit?

A greater presence of premium European brands could help expand India's automotive manufacturing capabilities. As companies expand local assembly, they could create opportunities for Indian suppliers to manufacture higher value components and meet more demanding quality standards. Heightened presence can also expand software and research work from India and expand the presence of global supplier sourcing offices in the country. As per experts, this could improve capabilities in areas such as precision engineering, electronics, vehicle software and advanced materials.

Also Read | Luxury cars not the biggest opportunity UK senses in India after FTA

About the Author

Ayaan Kartik

Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.