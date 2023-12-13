Why Biden’s EV tax credit could become hard to claim

Tesla has said some of its EVs won’t be eligible for the full $7,500 tax credit next year, when the “foreign entity of concern" rule begins for battery components. A Ford Motor spokesman said its Mustang Mach-E EV is unlikely to qualify for the tax credit beginning Jan. 1. A General Motors spokeswoman said it is “well positioned to maintain the consumer purchase incentive for many of our EVs in 2024 and beyond."