Why Big Oil doesn’t mind Big Regulation
Summary
- Donald Trump’s call to undo Biden-era regulation isn’t welcome news for all fossil-fuel producers.
Donald Trump has promised to remove Biden-era regulatory barriers to drilling oil and gas, and that has become even easier with Republicans’ House majority. Over the weekend, Trump nominated Chris Wright, an outspoken fossil-fuel champion, as energy secretary, further cementing the new administration’s pro-drilling stance. It isn’t exactly music to the ears of the biggest oil producers, though.