Why Big Oil doesn’t mind Big Regulation

It isn’t yet clear exactly how much companies might owe in methane fees—the EPA’s final rules on that were only announced on Tuesday. Based on analysis conducted earlier this year, Wood Mackenzie U.S. upstream energy analyst Ryan Duman suspects the fees will probably hit the smaller producers disproportionately while some of the biggest producers might not even be subject to it. Small-capitalization oil and gas producers’ methane intensity declined by a third between 2019 and 2023, while that of major oil companies fell by 57% over that period, according to data from Wood Mackenzie.