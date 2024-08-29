Why big oil is wading into lithium

Big oil’s enthusiasm for lithium makes sense. Demand for the stuff is likely to rise as more of the world’s machines go electric. In contrast to running the unfamiliar businesses of solar and wind power, oil firms already have expertise that is useful in lithium mining. Extracting the white metal involves tapping saltwater brine, often underground. This requires careful mapping of reservoirs and precision drilling—skills oilmen have honed over decades of subsurface crude extraction (in which brine also happens to be a common waste product). Even the necessary permits are more akin to those for oil and gas than the still more tedious paperwork associated with tapping seams of ore. Refining the extracted metal is likewise similar to what oil companies do in their petrochemicals businesses.