Why Chinese steel is keeping Indian companies on the edge

Despite India’s 7.5% import duty and logistics costs, Chinese steel was still 5–10% cheaper than locally produced steel for the better part of FY24, curtailing the ability of Indian steelmakers to raise prices and curbed their margins. At the same time, cheaper steel benefits user industries in consumer durables, automakers and infrastructure and construction companies. Average prices of benchmark hot-rolled coils of steel (HRC), which stood at around ₹57,900 per tonne in September, fell to just over ₹54,000 in February, as per data from SteelMint.