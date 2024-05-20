Why cocoa farmers are GPS mapping where their beans are grown
Alexandra Wexler , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 20 May 2024, 11:29 AM IST
SummaryA new European Union law that aims to make chocolate more sustainable has left farmers racing to map their plots—and is poised to add to high prices.
ADZOPÉ, Ivory Coast—In the central clearing of a steep-sloped cocoa plantation, surrounded by trees dripping with fat green pods, Brice-Armel Konan raised his smartphone toward the sky and saved the coordinates of his location in an app.
