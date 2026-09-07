Why copper is hitting record highs: Trump tariffs, US stockpiles and supply crunch explained

Copper surged to its highest-ever price on the London Metal Exchange after a weeks-long rally fueled by anticipation that President Donald Trump will expand US tariffs to imports of refined metal.

Benchmark three-month futures on the LME gained as much as 0.8% to trade at $14,533 a ton, beating the previous record set in January.

The metal’s 17% advance over the past year has been underpinned by a long-term mismatch in supply and demand. The world’s ageing fleet of big mines is struggling to keep pace with usage from data centers, renewable energy and power grids — a backdrop trumpeted by copper bulls for years.

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But shorter-term factors have come to the fore — especially the hundreds of thousands of tons shipped to the US this year by traders seeking to profit from higher prices there. The market is still pricing in the possibility of tariffs on primary copper imports, some two months after the Department of Commerce was due to issue a report to the White House advising on whether the levies are necessary.

While total global stockpiles are relatively high, they’re now heavily concentrated in the US, as metal in the LME’s sprawling global network has dwindled. That’s sapped short-term availability, put pressure on holders of short positions and helped send prices to a record even in a tepid environment for demand.

The rally has also come despite growing macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds, from the war in Iran to a surge in US borrowing costs that will heap pressure on capital-intensive manufacturing businesses globally. High prices themselves could also pose a threat to usage as buyers seek alternatives, but so far such demand-side pressures have done little to slow copper’s ascent.

The record-breaking imports to the US have been fueled by a persistent premium for copper futures traded on New York’s Comex. That’s opened a huge arbitrage opportunity for traders since President Trump first formally proposed levies on copper in February last year.

The tariff trade has had a draining effect on global inventories, culminating in a major squeeze on the LME last month as the stockpiles that underpin trading in its copper contracts declined to critically low levels. While fresh deliveries have eased some of the strain, spot prices continue to trade at a steep premium to three-month futures on the LME, in a condition known as backwardation that signals demand is exceeding supply.

Higher copper prices have been a major boon for the world’s biggest miners, which have long touted their desire to get more exposure to a metal that’s heading for a long demand boom. Rio Tinto Group, BHP Group, Glencore Plc and Zijin Mining Group Co. all posted big profit increases in their latest earnings reports, helped by the performance of their copper units.

Still, several major miners have been beset by operational challenges this year, with Chile’s copper shipments sinking to the lowest in more than a year in August despite surging prices.