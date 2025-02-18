Why debt resolution manpower is concentrated in metros
SummaryData shows that insolvency professionals are concentrated in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata, with 1,023 out of 2,093 IPs operating in these cities. This trend reflects the larger corporate ecosystems and demand for expertise in handling distressed assets and insolvency cases.
New Delhi: Professionals with skills in reviving sinking companies prefer to operate from the four metro cities of New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, official data from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) showed. This suggests that the biggest opportunity in distressed markets is concentrated in these hubs.