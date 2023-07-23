Industry
Why demand for office space is experiencing a lull
Summary
- Back-to-office mandates are driving the demand for office space, but it’s being held back by a slowdown in hiring
The demand for office space in India is buffeted by two different forces: return-to-office mandates and concerns around hiring due to global economic uncertainties. ‘Back to office’ is becoming the norm. A survey by commercial real estate services firm CBRE in the March-ended quarter found that 96% of businesses expected employees to work at least three days a week at office once stability returns, up from 91% last year. Around 40% hoped to have work-from-office fully. A survey by Unispace found 92% of employees expect to work at least four days a week in the office in the near future.
