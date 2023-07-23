Why demand for office space is experiencing a lull

Demand drop

In 2022, the demand for office space jumped by almost 53% to 50.3 million square feet in the top six cities (Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad), according to Colliers, a real estate services firm. However, the economic uncertainty is expected to hurt the demand in 2023. Even in an optimistic scenario, the demand is expected to fall to 35-38 million square feet according to a Colliers analysis in March. In this case, it expects the impact of the global slowdown to be limited, and ease by the second half of 2023, as more companies offshore work to India to cut costs. According to a report by CBRE this month, the absorption of office space, or the amount of available office space that is leased, dropped by 25% in the June quarter, compared to a year ago. In June, CBRE's Asia Pacific Leasing Market Sentiment Index, dropped for India, suggesting the tough times might continue.