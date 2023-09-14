Why diamonds are losing their allure

De Beers may have accidentally hastened this transition. The company began to sell lab-grown diamonds at rock-bottom prices in 2018, when such stones fetched about 80% of the price of mined ones. The goal was to differentiate between the two types of gems, in order to diminish the appeal of lab-grown stones. The Clear Cut, a New York-based purveyor of engagement rings, has adopted guerrilla marketing tactics to make the same point. It offers customers who buy a ring worth $10,000 or more a free lab-grown alternative, which can be used as a “travel ring" when visiting dubious places. Many lab-grown stones now fetch just 20-30% of the price of similar mined stones.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}