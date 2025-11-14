Why every company suddenly wants to become a bank
Summary
Crypto companies, fintechs and even retailers such as Walmart want to open banks or offer banklike services.
Last year, Ripple Chief Executive Brad Garlinghouse had a bone to pick with banks, saying they had shut him and his industry out. This year, his cryptocurrency company is asking the Trump administration for permission to start its own bank.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story