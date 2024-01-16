Why fogs disrupt flights in India every year and how to fix it
Summary
- Once again, dense fog has grounded flights in northern India, leaving thousands stranded, frustrated and angry. Mint explains why poor visibility hobbles most flights from taking off or landing, even at airports that have anti-fog CAT IIIB Instrument Landing System (ILS).
What’s the latest trigger?
On 14 January, visibility dipped to near zero, leading to more than 300 flights being delayed and over 80 being cancelled as a dense fog engulfed New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport for nearly 11 hours. The disruption, coupled with lack of proper communication from airline staff and food falling short, incensed thousands of stranded passengers, and even resulted in an IndiGo pilot being assaulted by a passenger when announcing the delay on board. With such dense fogs likely to persist, the delays will have a cascading effect on airline networks in other parts of the country too.