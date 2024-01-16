Why fogs disrupt flights in India every year and how to fix it

But we have hi-tech airports, don’t we?

Most airports use the instrument landing system (ILS) radio navigation. Costing a little over ₹10 crore, it has two radio signals—a Localizer that offers left or right guidance, and a Glide Slope for up or down signals. Airports typically apply the Category II (CAT-II) procedure for flights and pilots when visibility is 275-550 metres, and CAT-III below 275 metres, down to 50 metres. Only CAT-III B certified pilots can land when the visibility is about 50 metres. CAT III C can land on auto-pilot even in zero visibility and is currently used at airports like New York’s JFK International Airport and London’s Heathrow airport.