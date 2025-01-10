Why food companies want consumers to buy more of everything

At J.M. Smucker, price and volume rose in the three months ended Oct. 31. The maker of Folgers coffee and Twinkies combines volume with mix, a metric that has increased at least over the company’s last four consecutive quarters. Smucker expects positive volume mix to continue in its snack and coffee segments through the current fiscal year ending in April, on the back of new treats such as the May launch of Jif peanut butter and chocolate flavored spread, the first major flavor update for the brand in a decade.