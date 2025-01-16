Why getting Greenland’s mineral riches won’t be easy
Georgi Kantchev , Julie Steinberg , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 16 Jan 2025, 12:31 PM IST
SummaryThe harsh climate, hazardous shipping, limited infrastructure and tiny local workforce have for years left a promised gold rush frozen in its tracks.
Beneath its desolate, icy expanse, Greenland holds some of the world’s biggest untapped reserves of the raw minerals used to make everything from smartphones and electric cars to F-35 Lightning II jet fighters.
