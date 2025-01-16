Why getting Greenland’s mineral riches won’t be easy

Since winning the election, Trump has raised the idea of taking control of Greenland from Denmark and threatened to hit Denmark with tariffs if it doesn’t cooperate. Most recently, the president-elect has refused to rule out the use of force to take the island, the world’s largest. Officials in Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, and Denmark, a U.S. ally and fellow North Atlantic Treaty Organization member, have rejected the idea of the island becoming part of the U.S.