Mint Explainer | Why India is introducing uniform digital codes for medical laboratories

Priyanka Sharma
3 min read17 Jul 2026, 11:17 AM IST
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The government aims to standardize how healthcare facilities record and share laboratory test data across electronic systems. (Image: Pexels)
Summary
India is standardizing how medical tests are recorded and shared digitally to tackle mismatched lab data and improve the interoperability of its digital health systems.

India is trying to fix a basic problem holding back its digital health ambitions: the same medical test can be recorded under different names by different laboratories.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare introduced the Common Lab Codes for India (CLCI) framework earlier this month to standardize how healthcare facilities record and share laboratory test data across electronic systems. The National Resource Centre for Electronic Health Record Standards developed the reference tool for a diagnostic industry valued at $40 billion.

The aim is straightforward: give computers a common language for medical tests so records can move between systems without errors, delays or manual interpretation. Mint explains.

What problem does this framework solve for the healthcare industry?

Laboratories transfer test reports every day. But different systems can use different names for the same medical test, making it harder for healthcare networks to share records.

CLCI assigns specific codes to laboratory tests, allowing computer systems to recognise identical tests even when data moves between different diagnostic centres or software platforms. That standardization is intended to remove a key source of friction in digital health: mismatched test names that leave systems unable to integrate data cleanly.

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Who developed the codes and how did the process work?

The National Resource Centre for Electronic Health Record Standards, which operates under the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, led the effort. It worked with the voluntary Logical Observation Identifiers Names and Codes India Working Group to compile the directory.

The team identified diagnostic evaluations used in routine clinical practice. Medical experts from the working group then validated the links between laboratory descriptions and specific codes before the reference tool was released.

The process was intended to ensure that a test description used by a laboratory corresponds consistently to the same code across digital systems.

How could the system help patients?

The immediate benefit is continuity of medical records.

Patients often change doctors or move between hospitals and diagnostic centres. When healthcare providers use the framework, clinicians can access laboratory data without having to interpret different naming conventions. That could reduce redundant testing and the costs associated with repeated diagnostic panels.

Records can also move between clinics and hospitals without losing the context of the underlying test.

Deepak Narang, COO, Agilus Diagnostics, a pan India medical testing chain, said that for patients moving between different hospitals or specialists, variations in lab report naming have always posed a risk of diagnostic confusion and redundant testing.

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“Common Lab Codes for India (CLCI) introduces a common language that ensures a medical report delivers consistent, accurate data to every doctor and digital platform, translating directly into safer, faster and more reliable patient care. This will significantly reduce the friction involved in aggregating patient records, unlock the true potential of India’s digital health stack and pave the way for more connected, interoperable and scalable healthcare solutions.”

Why does standardization matter for data analysis and public health?

Public health systems pool data from multiple networks to track disease trends. When test data follows a common coding structure, systems can analyse records with less manual intervention.

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That could make it easier for research and administrative teams to identify disease patterns across regions and track metrics during health outbreaks. Centres can also transmit summaries to state monitoring systems without losing the underlying clinical information.

Does the framework include tests specific to India?

The directory includes laboratory evaluations used in India. The National Resource Centre for Electronic Health Record Standards mapped these procedures to international standards.

That gives the framework a domestic focus while maintaining compatibility with global coding practices. It also allows the directory to account for diagnostic panels used by Indian clinicians and laboratories.

About the Author

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.

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