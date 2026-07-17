Mint Explainer | Why India is introducing uniform digital codes for medical laboratories

India is trying to fix a basic problem holding back its digital health ambitions: the same medical test can be recorded under different names by different laboratories.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare introduced the Common Lab Codes for India (CLCI) framework earlier this month to standardize how healthcare facilities record and share laboratory test data across electronic systems. The National Resource Centre for Electronic Health Record Standards developed the reference tool for a diagnostic industry valued at $40 billion.
The aim is straightforward: give computers a common language for medical tests so records can move between systems without errors, delays or manual interpretation. Mint explains.
What problem does this framework solve for the healthcare industry?
Laboratories transfer test reports every day. But different systems can use different names for the same medical test, making it harder for healthcare networks to share records.