Industry
Why India’s crypto volumes are languishing despite Bitcoin’s record surge
Shouvik Das 6 min read 14 Mar 2024, 11:41 AM IST
SummaryRetail investors in India are still apprehensive about trading in cryptocurrencies for obvious reasons—a lack of regulatory clarity, taxation, and the government’s cautious stance against the sector. But the domestic crypto industry may also have to bear some of the blame
NEW DELHI : On Wednesday, Bitcoin—the world’s highest-valued cryptocurrency token by market cap—hit a record high of over $73,600, reviving hopes for India’s cryptocurrency market that has been through a harrowing two years. But despite a threefold surge in Bitcoin prices in a span of six months, Indian crypto exchanges are only reaping partial benefits.
