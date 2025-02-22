Industry
Why India’s FMCG giants are teaming up with upstarts looking to disrupt them—and why it makes sense
Summary
- Once seen as disruptors, quick-commerce startups are now unexpected allies to India’s FMCG giants. Instead of resisting change, companies like Godrej, Marico, Nestlé India, and Dabur are tailoring product sizes and improving their supply chains to keep pace with the instant delivery wave.
Some of India’s most prominent packaged consumer goods companies that spent decades finetuning their distribution and supply chain models are embracing the new bunch of upstarts looking to disrupt their operations.
