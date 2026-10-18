Why India’s steelmakers are eyeing coal gasification despite high costs

Dipali Banka
4 min read18 Oct 2026, 12:55 PM IST
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Coal gasification converts coal into synthesis gas, or syngas, which can be used as a fuel or to produce products such as methanol, ammonia, urea and hydrogen.(Reuters)
Summary
In May, the cabinet approved a 37,500 crore scheme to promote coal and lignite gasification, with a target of 100 million tonnes of gasification capacity by 2030. 

India’s push to convert domestic coal into gas is drawing interest from steelmakers seeking to reduce dependence on imported fuels, manage price volatility and improve supply security. But the high cost of setting up gasification plants is making companies cautious about investing directly in the technology.

In May, the cabinet approved a 37,500 crore scheme to promote coal and lignite gasification, with a target of 100 million tonnes of gasification capacity by 2030. Mint examines why some steelmakers are exploring the technology, while others prefer to buy the gas rather than invest in production.

Also Read | Coal India weighs more iron ore bids as it plans a pelletization plant

What is driving steelmakers to explore coal gasification?

Coal gasification converts coal into synthesis gas, or syngas, which can be used as a fuel or to produce products such as methanol, ammonia, urea and hydrogen. For steelmakers, syngas can be used in the direct reduced iron (DRI) route to produce sponge iron.

The technology offers a way to use more of India’s domestic coal reserves, including lower-grade coal that is less efficient for conventional applications. These reserves could become increasingly important as steel production expands.

“When it comes to steelmaking through the DRI route, there are two main advantages with coal gasification: consistent quality and increased use of lower-quality coal,” said Niladri N. Bhattacharjee, partner and metals and mining industry leader at Grant Thornton Bharat.

India has large reserves of G11 and lower-grade coal, and the share of these grades is expected to increase as the country moves into the 2030s, he said.

Imported coal and gas can also be expensive on a landed-cost basis, particularly for steel plants located away from the coast. Prices have become significantly more volatile over the past three to four years, largely because of geopolitical factors, adding to the appeal of domestic alternatives.

How far have Indian steelmakers come in coal gasification?

Jindal Steel uses syngas produced through coal gasification at its Angul steel plant, which has a coal gasification-based direct reduced iron facility. The company has also injected syngas into its blast furnace to reduce dependence on imported coking coal and lower carbon emissions per tonne of steel.

Coal India Ltd and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to explore using syngas from a proposed coal gasification plant. Shyam Steel has also submitted a bid under the latest government tender.

Tata Steel Ltd, however, is not looking to invest directly in a gasification project.

“We would be a consumer if there is coal gasification. We can be a consumer of the gas, because it is a very capital-intensive journey. We are not investing ourselves,” T.V. Narendran, chief executive officer and managing director of Tata Steel, said on the sidelines of an AIMA conference in Delhi last month.

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Can gasification lower steelmaking costs?

Under favourable conditions, including the availability of suitable coal and efficient mechanical transportation, coal gasification can deliver savings of up to 15% in raw-material costs compared with imported coal, particularly for steel plants in non-coastal states, Bhattacharjee said. He added that the technology also offers more consistent quality and reduces dependence on imports.

Commodities market intelligence firm BigMint, however, does not see cost reductions as a likely outcome.

“Syngas usage in steel/iron production requires an additional process step—gasification—which is capital intensive. Therefore, cost reduction through CG in steelmaking is not possible,” BigMint said.

Can it help reduce emissions?

Coal gasification does not, by itself, make steelmaking low-carbon because the process still relies on coal. However, combining gasification with carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) could reduce the carbon footprint of syngas-based steelmaking.

This is becoming more relevant as steelmakers face growing pressure to cut emissions, particularly when exporting to markets such as the European Union, which has introduced a carbon border tax.

“Coal gasification combined with CCUS also offers a clear advantage over other technologies in lowering the carbon footprint of steelmaking,” Bhattacharjee said.

The challenge is that CCUS adds to both capital and operating costs. Steelmakers will therefore have to weigh the potential emissions benefits and access to low-carbon markets against the additional investment required.

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Surface or underground gasification?

Surface gasification is currently the more commercially established technology. It involves mining coal and transporting it to a gasification plant, where it is converted into syngas. Underground coal gasification (UCG), by contrast, converts coal within the seam itself.

“Surface gasification is a mature technology with established economics,” Bhattacharjee said. China is the global leader, with more than 300 million tonnes per annum of surface coal gasification capacity.

UCG is at a much earlier stage of development. It has yet to establish itself as a safe and commercially viable technology at scale, with only one or two successful examples globally, he said.

The potential, however, is significant. If commercialized successfully, UCG could allow India to tap deep-seated and thin coal seams that are difficult or uneconomic to mine. It could also reduce the need to acquire large tracts of land or clear forests for conventional mining, according to Grant Thornton Bharat.

About the Author

Dipali Banka

Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.

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