Mint Explainer | Why India’s steel imports are rising even as pipe exports boom

MUMBAI: The latest driver of India's steel imports isn't construction, automobiles or consumer appliances. It is an unlikely corner of the industrial economy: steel pipes. As governments across West Asia accelerate investment in oil, gas and water networks, Indian pipe makers are securing more orders for steel pipes. Many are also importing specialized steel to fulfil them, creating an unusual link between rising exports and rising imports.
Mint breaks down the trend.
Why are Indian pipe makers seeing a rise in export opportunities?
A wave of pipeline construction across West Asia, driven by energy security concerns, is reshaping demand for industrial steel products.
Executives at pipe makers such as Welspun Corp and Jindal Saw say countries in the region are expanding oil, gas and water pipeline networks as they seek to reduce vulnerability to energy disruptions and maritime choke points. Saudi Arabia is also investing heavily in water infrastructure, including desalination and distribution systems.