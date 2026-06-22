Mint Explainer | Why India’s steel imports are rising even as pipe exports boom

Dipali Banka
3 min read22 Jun 2026, 12:10 PM IST
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According to Elara Securities, most recent steel imports into India have been undertaken by pipe manufacturers to fulfil export orders. (Pexels Photo)
Summary
A surge in pipeline investment in West Asia is lifting demand for Indian steel pipes—but also pushing manufacturers to import specialized steel inputs, creating an unusual trade loop.

MUMBAI: The latest driver of India's steel imports isn't construction, automobiles or consumer appliances. It is an unlikely corner of the industrial economy: steel pipes. As governments across West Asia accelerate investment in oil, gas and water networks, Indian pipe makers are securing more orders for steel pipes. Many are also importing specialized steel to fulfil them, creating an unusual link between rising exports and rising imports.

Mint breaks down the trend.

Why are Indian pipe makers seeing a rise in export opportunities?

A wave of pipeline construction across West Asia, driven by energy security concerns, is reshaping demand for industrial steel products.

Executives at pipe makers such as Welspun Corp and Jindal Saw say countries in the region are expanding oil, gas and water pipeline networks as they seek to reduce vulnerability to energy disruptions and maritime choke points. Saudi Arabia is also investing heavily in water infrastructure, including desalination and distribution systems.

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Welspun Corp managing director Vipul Mathur said during an earnings call last month that the company sees a "very strong tailwind" from the US and West Asia.

Jindal Saw's president and head treasury, Vinay Gupta, told analysts in April that he expects significant investment in both replacement and new pipeline infrastructure for oil, gas and water networks.

Why does higher pipe demand lift steel imports?

Steel pipes are made using specialized high grade steel and other steel inputs. As export orders rise, Indian pipe manufacturers must secure larger volumes of raw material to meet overseas contracts.

In many cases, that demand is being met through imports.

Indian pipe producers continue to rely on steel imports from China, Japan and South Korea for certain critical-grade products used in oil and gas pipelines. These grades are either not produced domestically or have not yet received required certifications from end users, said Dhruv Goel, chief executive of BigMint, a commodities market intelligence firm.

According to Elara Securities, most recent steel imports into India have been undertaken by pipe manufacturers to fulfil export orders. The brokerage expects import demand to remain elevated, supported by a strong pipeline of export enquiries.

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Goel also said imports are largely undertaken by pipe manufacturers located on India's western coast under the Advance Authorisation Scheme, which allows duty-free imports used for export production. These shipments are ultimately directed toward overseas pipeline projects, particularly in West Asia.

How much steel is India importing?

India’s finished steel imports rose 45% year-on-year in the first two months of FY27 to 1.368 million tonnes (mt), outpacing a 27.4% rise in exports to 0.977 mt, reinforcing the country’s position as a net importer of finished steel during the period, Mint reported earlier.

The import momentum accelerated through the period, rising from 31% growth in April to 63% in May, according to Elara Securities.

Elara expects both Chinese exports and India’s steel imports to remain elevated in the near term, supported by sustained export enquiries for Indian pipe makers and continued export-oriented production from Chinese mills.

What does this mean for the steel sector?

The outlook is increasingly bifurcated.

Pipe manufacturers stand to benefit from stronger international demand for pipeline infrastructure, particularly in West Asia and North America. Welspun and Jindal Saw are expanding their presence in Saudi Arabia and other West Asian markets to capture this growth.

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For the broader steel industry, however, the picture is more complex. Elevated imports alongside steady Chinese exports could keep pressure on domestic pricing and competition. Seasonal weakness during the monsoon may further weigh on demand.

Elara Securities analyst Ravi Sodah expects companies with greater exposure to flat steel products and stronger cost competitiveness to be better positioned in the near term.

About the Author

Dipali Banka

Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.

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