India turns the page: Publishing boom opens new chapter for books

“After a prolonged period of being locked down during the pandemic, people wanted to step out, browse, discover new voices and new genres. And what better place to do this than bookstores, which saw a renewal of sorts, as well,” said Riti Jagoorie, managing director of publisher Hachette India. “We’ve seen phenomenal growth from 2021 to 2025. We hit sales of over ₹110 crore in 2025 and delivered our best profit performance thus far. We doubled our sales at the Kolkata Book Fair, and we were 12% ahead of last year at the World Book Fair.”