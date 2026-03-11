Gurugram: In January, crowds spilled out of festival tents on Kozhikode’s seafront, jostling their way from one venue to another. The ninth edition of the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) pulled in over 700,000 people. Among the 580 speakers this year were astronaut Sunita Williams, Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales and award-winning author Kiran Desai.
India turns the page: Publishing boom opens new chapter for books
SummaryPublishers and bookstore owners are a happy lot today. Because one thing has become clear at lit fests and book fairs from Chumoukedima to Banaras, Shillong to Hyderabad: India’s book business is booming.
