The nano-entrepreneur is everywhere and nowhere at the same time.
The neighbourhood retailer who supplies households, the small manufacturer who produces goods for larger businesses, or the rice mill that connects farmers to local markets are the backbone of the Indian economy. These enterprises sustain livelihoods, create employment, keep local markets functioning and connect larger supply chains to the places where people live and work. We see these enterprises everywhere. Yet their contribution to the economy often goes uncounted and their needs remain overlooked.
Part of this invisibility is statistical. Nano-enterprises with annual turnover of ₹20 lakh to ₹2 crore sit between subsistence self-employment and established small businesses. Yet they are grouped with micro-enterprises having turnover up to ₹10 crore, and remain poorly represented in national datasets. This segment accounted for just 0.1% of the respondents in the National Statistics Office’s Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises 2025 nationally and 0.01% in Maharashtra.
As a result, the nano-entrepreneur remains overlooked in the data and policies designed to support businesses.
This is the story of a wholesale bag manufacturer in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, who finds orders readily but struggles to collect payments; a rice mill in Nashik who values continuity over rapid expansion; or a clothing retailer in Mumbai, for whom growth means being able to stock more varied merchandise.
Their stories reflect the diversity of nano-enterprises and the different ways their owners define success. While some seek new markets and larger orders, others prioritise steady demand, reliable payments or simply a sustainable household income. There is no single path to growth, and no single constraint holding these businesses back.
A survey of 2,001 nano-enterprises across six districts of Maharashtra, conducted by Artha Global and deAsra Foundation, offers a closer look at what holds these businesses back. The study defines nano-enterprises as firms with annual turnover between ₹20 lakh and ₹2 crore, a segment that sits within the much broader official micro-enterprise category. Its findings point to a central tension: many owners want to grow, but their ambitions run up against constraints that conventional measures of business size or formalisation may not capture.
Instead of equating growth with rising revenues, the study conceptualises it more broadly, examining whether revenue growth is accompanied by an ambition to expand and translates into organisational expansion, such as hiring or expanding operations. This distinction matters because higher revenues do not necessarily mean a business is building the capacity to grow, just as a firm that wants to expand may be unable to act on that ambition.
Based on these dimensions, the study identifies four types of firms: Scalers, Aspirants, Stagnant Incumbents, and Passive Beneficiaries, distinguishing businesses that are expanding from those whose ambitions remain unrealised, those struggling to grow, and those growing without seeking to scale.