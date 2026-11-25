A survey of 2,001 nano-enterprises across six districts of Maharashtra, conducted by Artha Global and deAsra Foundation, offers a closer look at what holds these businesses back. The study defines nano-enterprises as firms with annual turnover between ₹20 lakh and ₹2 crore, a segment that sits within the much broader official micro-enterprise category. Its findings point to a central tension: many owners want to grow, but their ambitions run up against constraints that conventional measures of business size or formalisation may not capture.