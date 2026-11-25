MUMBAI : The nano-entrepreneur is everywhere and nowhere at the same time.
MUMBAI : The nano-entrepreneur is everywhere and nowhere at the same time.
The neighbourhood retailer who supplies households, the small manufacturer who produces goods for larger businesses, or the rice mill that connects farmers to local markets are the backbone of the Indian economy. These enterprises sustain livelihoods, create employment, keep local markets functioning and connect larger supply chains to the places where people live and work. We see these enterprises everywhere. Yet their contribution to the economy often goes uncounted and their needs remain overlooked.
The neighbourhood retailer who supplies households, the small manufacturer who produces goods for larger businesses, or the rice mill that connects farmers to local markets are the backbone of the Indian economy. These enterprises sustain livelihoods, create employment, keep local markets functioning and connect larger supply chains to the places where people live and work. We see these enterprises everywhere. Yet their contribution to the economy often goes uncounted and their needs remain overlooked.
Part of this invisibility is statistical. Nano-enterprises with annual turnover of ₹20 lakh to ₹2 crore sit between subsistence self-employment and established small businesses. Yet they are grouped with micro-enterprises having turnover up to ₹10 crore, and remain poorly represented in national datasets. This segment accounted for just 0.1% of the respondents in the National Statistics Office’s Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises 2025 nationally and 0.01% in Maharashtra.
As a result, the nano-entrepreneur remains overlooked in the data and policies designed to support businesses.
This is the story of a wholesale bag manufacturer in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, who finds orders readily but struggles to collect payments; a rice mill in Nashik who values continuity over rapid expansion; or a clothing retailer in Mumbai, for whom growth means being able to stock more varied merchandise.
Their stories reflect the diversity of nano-enterprises and the different ways their owners define success. While some seek new markets and larger orders, others prioritise steady demand, reliable payments or simply a sustainable household income. There is no single path to growth, and no single constraint holding these businesses back.
A survey of 2,001 nano-enterprises across six districts of Maharashtra, conducted by Artha Global and deAsra Foundation, offers a closer look at what holds these businesses back. The study defines nano-enterprises as firms with annual turnover between ₹20 lakh and ₹2 crore, a segment that sits within the much broader official micro-enterprise category. Its findings point to a central tension: many owners want to grow, but their ambitions run up against constraints that conventional measures of business size or formalisation may not capture.
Instead of equating growth with rising revenues, the study conceptualises it more broadly, examining whether revenue growth is accompanied by an ambition to expand and translates into organisational expansion, such as hiring or expanding operations. This distinction matters because higher revenues do not necessarily mean a business is building the capacity to grow, just as a firm that wants to expand may be unable to act on that ambition.
Based on these dimensions, the study identifies four types of firms: Scalers, Aspirants, Stagnant Incumbents, and Passive Beneficiaries, distinguishing businesses that are expanding from those whose ambitions remain unrealised, those struggling to grow, and those growing without seeking to scale.
Market access: The first hurdle
For an electronics retailer in Mumbai’s Bhandup suburb, the challenge was not simply to attract customers but to hold on to them. As more shops selling similar products opened in the neighbourhood, customer numbers declined. The retailer had experimented with online sales, but stopped after facing losses from frequent returns, including instances of customers sending back damaged goods.
This retailer’s experience captures a wider difficulty facing nano-enterprises: expanding beyond an established customer base is not always straightforward, whether the competition comes from the shop next door or from online marketplaces.
Market access emerged as the most commonly reported operational constraint in the survey. Nearly half of the firms, 48%, identified it as a challenge, compared with 21% that cited finance.
Market access remains a constraint even for businesses that have begun growing, as the survey found. Among firms classified as Scalers, 51.6% identified market access as a challenge. The figure rises to 74% among Stagnant Incumbents, whose owners are struggling to grow but want to expand.
For these businesses, the problem is not a lack of ambition. It is the difficulty of turning that ambition into sustained demand, reliable orders and the cash flow needed to fulfil them.
The difficulty takes different forms. For retailers, it can mean declining footfall and competition from nearby shops; and for manufacturers, it could be finding buyers beyond established networks and securing a steady flow of orders. But even when orders are easy to find, delayed payments can create another barrier.
Delayed payments tie up working capital, making it harder for businesses to purchase raw materials and other inputs, fulfil new orders or pursue opportunities. The challenge, then, is not simply to help nano-enterprises sell more. It is to help them build markets they can depend on: customers who return, orders that are predictable and buyers who pay on time.
Without that, even a business with a good product and the ambition to grow can find itself stuck.
Credit: A double-edged sword
Finance is often seen as the main constraint on small firms, but many nano-enterprises do not want to borrow. About 43% of the survey’s respondents reported no need for credit. For some established owners, avoiding debt is a deliberate choice. A grain processor in Nashik who has expanded using retained earnings described a loan as “a double-edged sword–both sides are sharp”.
Financing needs vary across firms. Scalers and Aspirants—nano-enterprises that are expanding and those whose ambitions remain unrealized—reported the greatest need for credit, while Stagnant Incumbents—those struggling to grow—face the steepest hurdles in interest rates, documentation and application processes.
For a saree retailer in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, limited access to bank credit has meant selling her jewellery to keep the business running. An optical retailer in Nashik, despite operating four branches, was denied a Mudra loan because he lacked a GST number. (Mudra is a government scheme to provide collateral-free business loans of up to ₹20 lakh to micro and small enterprises such as shopkeepers and small manufacturers.)
“The government has made it easy, but the bank has made it complicated, demanding extensive documentation including a GST number for someone below the threshold,” the optical retailer said.
The problem, then, is not simply the availability of credit, but whether lending processes and products are suited to the scale and cash flows of nano-enterprises.
Digital adoption shows a similar gap between access and use. Nearly nine in 10 small businesses accept digital payments, but far fewer use digital tools to find customers (44% use social media), maintain records (13.9%) or sell online (7.7%).
For some, the risks of going digital outweigh the gains. Selling online requires screening buyers, managing returns and absorbing losses that many small firms cannot afford.
A bag manufacturer in Mumbai stopped selling through online marketplaces after buyers returned old bags and rags in place of his products. For every bag lost, he has to sell 25–30 more bags to recover the cost.
Formalization: What benefits?
Most of the nano-enterprises surveyed had crossed the basic threshold of formalization: 78% were Udyam-registered and 69% hold GST registration. Formal status is associated with better outcomes. Registered firms are nearly three times as likely to have borrowed from a bank, and formalisation rises steadily with turnover.
Registration, however, does not guarantee that firms use what it is meant to open up. The Nashik grain processor holds registrations inherited from his grandfather but knows little about them.
That said, the evidence could not establish which way the relationship runs. Since the survey captured firms at a single point in time, the link could reflect formalization enabling growth, growth prompting formalization, or more capable firms doing both.
Interviews suggest firms often register when a specific commercial need arises. A fabrication business in Nashik registered to bid for government tenders, and banks now ask for his GST history whenever he seeks working capital. The saree retailer in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar registered because she was told it was needed for a loan.
If firms register in order to borrow, higher borrowing among registered firms cannot be read as registration unlocking credit. Tracking the same firms over time, as future survey rounds intend to, would help separate these effects. Until then, the more useful question is not how to register more firms, but whether formal status helps reach the finance, procurement and schemes it is meant to unlock.
Policy focus: Three pillars
The survey findings point to three shifts in how support for nano-enterprises is designed and delivered.
1. Differentiate support by growth trajectory, not size alone.
Turnover indicates how large a firm is, but not whether it is growing, what it aspires to achieve or what is holding it back. An Aspirant may need working capital and support to make its first full-time hire while a Scaler may be constrained by the availability of skilled workers.
Additionally, existing administrative records, including Udyam registrations, GST filings and digital payment data, could help identify firms showing signs of growth ambition but struggling to progress.
Grouping nano-enterprises by their growth trajectories using these signals could help policymakers target support more effectively, directing scarce resources towards firms with the ambition and potential to grow rather than distributing them uniformly across the sector.
2. Translate access into capability
Over the past decade, policy has focused on bringing small firms into digital and formal systems, from UPI and Udyam registration, to government procurement and ecommerce platforms. This has expanded access, particularly to digital payments, but access alone does not guarantee productive use.
Being listed on a platform does not necessarily help a firm acquire customers, maintain reliable financial records or build a credit history. Onboarding must therefore be accompanied by practical, sustained support in customer acquisition, bookkeeping and the use of digital tools. The objective should be to turn digital presence into market access and transaction records into greater borrowing capacity.
3. Make existing systems more responsive to the needs of small firms before adding new schemes
India already has market linkage programmes, employment portals, skilling initiatives and registration systems. The challenge is to make these systems work for firms with a handful of employees and little capacity to navigate multiple programmes or manage compliance. District Industries Centres, skilling programmes and public procurement platforms could be better aligned with the constraints firms report, particularly finding customers and recruiting workers. Their effectiveness should be assessed not only by registrations, enrolments or platform participation, but also by whether firms are better able to address these constraints.
Different strokes
The findings from Maharashtra reflect a broader challenge in India’s micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) landscape: enterprises classified within the same size category can differ substantially in their ambitions, capabilities and constraints.
Maharashtra accounts for about 13% of India’s registered MSMEs, and more than 99% of the nearly 97 million firms registered nationally are classified as micro firms, so the constraints identified here likely apply to a large, and largely uncounted, segment of businesses across India. A uniform policy approach risks overlooking these differences, particularly among nano-enterprises.
Much of the national effort so far has gone into bringing these firms onto registries and platforms. The next priority is not simply to expand access, but to match support to a firm’s growth trajectory and the constraint holding it back.
The policy priority is not simply about expanding access, but also to match support to a firm’s growth trajectory and the constraint holding it back. Some entrepreneurs will rationally choose to remain small, and policy should respect that choice rather than treat it as a failure.
The greater concern is the firm that wants to grow but cannot because the barriers it faces remain obscured within broad MSME (micro, small, and medium enterprise) categories.
A formalisation-oriented agenda asks how many firms have registered, joined a platform or accessed a scheme. A growth-oriented agenda asks a more consequential set of questions: which firms want to expand, what is preventing them from doing so and whether the support available addresses those constraints.
Answering these questions requires moving beyond a one-size-fits-all approach to nano-enterprises and recognising that firms of similar sizes can be on very different paths. Policy will be more effective when it distinguishes between them and responds accordingly.
With inputs from Ananya Sarda.
Vidisha Mehta, Ishana Deshpande and Aadya Jain work at the Centre for Rapid Insights at Artha Global.
- 0.1% | Share of nano-enterprises accounted for in NSO’s 2025 unincorporated sector survey, highlighting their statistical invisibility.
- 48% | Share of surveyed nano-enterprises that cited market access as an operational constraint, making it their biggest reported challenge.
- 7.7% | The tiny fraction of surveyed nano-enterprises selling online, despite nearly 90% accepting digital payments.