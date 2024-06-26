Why influencers are tapping into parallel sources of income
Summary
- Influencers' main source of income—brand collaborations—have become unreliable, while ad revenues remain meagre. Some creators are now turning to options such as offering online courses and workshops, and leveraging their popularity to start their own online brands.
Rohit Raghavendra, who has over 200,000 followers on his Instagram handle, @rohitraghv_, launched a content creation course in June to supplement his income. The parody artiste realized within nine months of becoming a full-time creator that content creation would not bring in steady income, and that brand collaborations are "unpredictable."