Mint Explainer: Why intracity delivery is getting crowded
Sakshi Sadashiv 5 min read 01 Jul 2025, 06:00 AM IST
India’s urban micro small and medium enterprises often lack the scale or consistency to work with large third-party logistics firms. That's where hyperlocal logistics firms like Porter, Borzo, and Uber, come in.
India’s hyperlocal logistics space is rapidly evolving, with new entrants like Delhivery stepping into the ring. After a successful pilot in Ahmedabad, Delhivery has officially launched its on-demand intracity delivery service, Delhivery Direct, in the Delhi-National Capital Region and Bengaluru—two of India’s largest and most complex urban logistics markets.
